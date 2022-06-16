Treat DAO (TREAT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $45,484.00

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the dollar. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 86.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12,129.95 or 0.59669404 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00441738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00086313 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012767 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

