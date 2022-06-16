Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.08

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.08 and last traded at $49.31, with a volume of 11756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.05.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.81.

Trend Micro ( OTCMKTS:TMICY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $434.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.95 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 19.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Trend Micro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.