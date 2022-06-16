Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.08

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.08 and last traded at $49.31, with a volume of 11756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.05.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.81.
Trend Micro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMICY)
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.
