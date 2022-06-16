TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

TNET opened at $74.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.70. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $69.43 and a 12-month high of $109.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $391,406.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $1,370,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,164,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,785,872.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,998. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,563,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,179,000 after purchasing an additional 747,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth $47,330,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 431,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,394,000 after purchasing an additional 339,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 3,460.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 219,895 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.