Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.40% from the company’s previous close.

TSE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.30 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Trinseo from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on Trinseo from $8.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their price target on Trinseo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.35. Trinseo had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Analysts expect that Trinseo will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $963,183.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,945.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trinseo by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,418,000 after acquiring an additional 904,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $18,520,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,899,000 after acquiring an additional 350,256 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter worth $13,355,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter worth $12,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

