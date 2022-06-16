Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

TGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.14.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

NYSE TGI traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,738. The stock has a market cap of $803.31 million, a P/E ratio of -19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.75. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 8,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at $140,467.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 92,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Triumph Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after purchasing an additional 37,421 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Group (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.