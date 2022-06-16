Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.15

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.15 and traded as high as $10.36. Tsakos Energy Navigation shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 148,962 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.03 million during the quarter. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. On average, analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. 32.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.