TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Gap Down to $6.76

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.76, but opened at $6.35. TuSimple shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 32,949 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TuSimple from $28.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. China Renaissance raised TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.23.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.95.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 6,060.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 31.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,015,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,794,000 after buying an additional 3,142,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TuSimple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,806,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,442,000 after acquiring an additional 29,283 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of TuSimple by 51.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,574,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TuSimple by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TuSimple by 75.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,666,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,884 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

