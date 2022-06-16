Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tuya had a negative net margin of 58.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Tuya updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE TUYA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,817. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuya has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $25.75.

Get Tuya alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUYA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tuya by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Tuya by 14.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tuya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tuya by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Tuya by 3,190.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 30,058 shares during the last quarter. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TUYA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tuya in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Tuya (Get Rating)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.