Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Short Interest Update

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the May 15th total of 12,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TWLV opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLV. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

