Tyler Stone Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 4,601 First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,228,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,206,000 after purchasing an additional 390,111 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,375,000 after buying an additional 60,135 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,315,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,318,000 after buying an additional 169,343 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,363,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,849,000 after purchasing an additional 78,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,508,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,891 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,445. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $67.53 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.