Tyler Stone Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 75,325 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.61. 558,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,592,592. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $9.38.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.