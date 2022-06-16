Tyler Stone Wealth Management Buys Shares of 3,717 VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

MOO stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.76. 4,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,382. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $88.04 and a 52-week high of $109.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.28.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.