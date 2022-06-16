Tyler Stone Wealth Management Invests $438,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

GSLC stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.03. 1,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,711. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $73.53 and a twelve month high of $95.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.98.

