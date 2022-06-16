Tyler Stone Wealth Management Invests $500,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,414,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,114 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,274,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,207,253,000 after acquiring an additional 883,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,812,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,404,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,952,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,044,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.92. The stock had a trading volume of 377,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,444,301. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. StockNews.com downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.04.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

