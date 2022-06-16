Tyler Stone Wealth Management Invests $6.31 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 78,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 3.3% of Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,489,991 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.59.

