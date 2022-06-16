Tyler Stone Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Citigroup cut their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $12.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $313.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.21. The company has a market capitalization of $304.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.