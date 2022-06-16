Tyler Stone Wealth Management Takes Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,626,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,158,000 after buying an additional 4,239,454 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,781 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,977,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after buying an additional 286,504 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,361,000 after buying an additional 15,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,247,000. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FSK traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.94. The stock had a trading volume of 42,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,003. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $43,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,097.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,038 shares of company stock valued at $340,520 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

