UBS Group Cuts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $59.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by UBS Group from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.17.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

TOL stock opened at $44.38 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $42.92 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.35.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.