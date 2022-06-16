UBS Group Reiterates “€700.00” Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

UBS Group set a €700.00 ($729.17) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KER has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($729.17) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, February 21st. HSBC set a €600.00 ($625.00) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($729.17) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €810.00 ($843.75) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($697.92) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kering currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €736.29 ($766.96).

KER opened at €504.00 ($525.00) on Monday. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($240.99) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($434.79). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €499.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €596.36.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

