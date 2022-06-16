UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

UDR has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. UDR has a payout ratio of 323.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect UDR to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.79. 147,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,417. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 83.65, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average of $55.06.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that UDR will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on UDR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 471,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,255,000 after buying an additional 57,724 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of UDR by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of UDR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of UDR by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

