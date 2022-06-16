ULS Technology (LON:ULS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $72.51

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.51 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 73.80 ($0.90). ULS Technology shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.89), with a volume of 131,621 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.55. The stock has a market cap of £47.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

In related news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,460 ($1,772.06).

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

