Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.20-$20.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.35 billion-$9.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.18 billion.

ULTA stock traded down $15.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $390.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,762. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $319.05 and a 52 week high of $438.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.64.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $458.38.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

