Ultra (UOS) Trading 34.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $74.75 million and $1.92 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,599.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.97 or 0.00538719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00249294 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00031757 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000943 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014416 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,472,074 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

