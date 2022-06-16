Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.07

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 436339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Under Armour alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.