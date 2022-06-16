Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Up 49.0% in May

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the May 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNCY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of UNCY stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 million and a PE ratio of -1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

