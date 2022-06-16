United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

Shares of UPS traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.43. 67,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,814. The company has a market cap of $150.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.89 and its 200-day moving average is $200.55.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

