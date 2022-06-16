United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Boosted by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $1,314,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 41,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.31. The stock had a trading volume of 38,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,814. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $149.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.89 and its 200-day moving average is $200.55.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

