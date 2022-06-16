United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.83-$3.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of X stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.58. The stock had a trading volume of 14,881,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,147,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.01.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.16%.

X has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $360,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 40,346 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $1,521,447.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,920.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,644 shares of company stock worth $4,613,327. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in United States Steel by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,980 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in United States Steel by 1,622.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 429,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 404,165 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its holdings in United States Steel by 300.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 551,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,810,000 after acquiring an additional 275,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $2,185,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

