Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Uranium Energy from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

UEC stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $959.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 2.00. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uranium Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

