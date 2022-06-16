UREEQA Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last Week (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. UREEQA has a total market cap of $587,782.91 and $1,447.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14,239.32 or 0.68522880 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00335481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00085553 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012589 BTC.

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

