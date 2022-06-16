Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Short Interest Update

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the May 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $625.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.214 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 42,597 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

