Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Short Interest Update

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the May 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $625.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.214 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.58%.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.
