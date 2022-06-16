US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.48

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.48 and last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 16179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

USFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. CL King boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Get US Foods alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $35.18.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its stake in US Foods by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 20,209,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in US Foods by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,463,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,439,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,112,000 after purchasing an additional 154,663 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.