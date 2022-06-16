USDK Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, USDK has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.46 million and $18.38 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004836 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 141.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,106.45 or 0.58821977 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.00431882 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00084500 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012549 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

