Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives $119.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.46.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Valero Energy stock opened at $128.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.31.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $291,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $196,728,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after buying an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Valero Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,547 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

