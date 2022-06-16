Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $155.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.46.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE VLO opened at $128.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,728,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after buying an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after buying an additional 1,499,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after buying an additional 1,296,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.