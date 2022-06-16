Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Down 5.8%

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.85 and last traded at $52.85. 374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.10.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $537.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.65.

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Value Line by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 155,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Value Line by 861.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 35,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Value Line by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Value Line by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Value Line by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

