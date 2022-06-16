Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $105.01

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $105.01 and last traded at $105.01, with a volume of 9052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.94.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.59 and a 200 day moving average of $122.89.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $121,889,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $81,123,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4,318.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,482,000 after buying an additional 470,457 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 882,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,320,000 after buying an additional 425,441 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after buying an additional 388,810 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.