Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,175,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030,935 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wells Fargo & Company MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,429,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $639,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 235,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after buying an additional 35,503 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 62,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

