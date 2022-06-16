Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,099 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.26% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $38,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,729,000 after buying an additional 637,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,995,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,934,000 after acquiring an additional 45,888 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,168,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,609,000 after acquiring an additional 41,109 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,752,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,141,000 after buying an additional 25,928 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,846,000 after buying an additional 121,066 shares during the period.

BIV traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $76.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,195. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $91.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.56 and its 200 day moving average is $83.01.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

