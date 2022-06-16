Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $8.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.39. The stock had a trading volume of 27,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,044. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.41 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.61 and a 200-day moving average of $231.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

