Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,235 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.62% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $1,334,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

VNQ opened at $89.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

