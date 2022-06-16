Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by FIDELIS iM LLC

FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 3.3% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,177,000 after buying an additional 736,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,126,000 after buying an additional 3,083,362 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,978,000 after buying an additional 2,042,912 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,728,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,067,000 after buying an additional 469,503 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,708,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,457,000 after buying an additional 66,313 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,976. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

