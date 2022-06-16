Vantage Financial Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,001,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 12.5% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 566,395 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,759,000 after acquiring an additional 360,491 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,140,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,753.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 195,630 shares during the period.
Shares of IJH traded down $11.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $219.21. 285,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,973. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $225.35 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.30.
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
