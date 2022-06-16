Vantage Financial Partners LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of VYM stock traded down $2.88 on Thursday, hitting $99.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,202. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.59 and its 200-day moving average is $110.57. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.