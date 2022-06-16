Vantage Financial Partners LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $2.88 on Thursday, hitting $99.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,202. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.59 and its 200-day moving average is $110.57. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

