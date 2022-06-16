Vantage Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,394,000 after buying an additional 903,307 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,513,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,491,000 after acquiring an additional 348,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Asana by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,373,000 after acquiring an additional 335,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,786,000 after acquiring an additional 67,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,555,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Asana alerts:

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Asana from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.35. 73,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,968,174. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average of $46.89. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $336,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $122,926.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,667 shares of company stock worth $572,089. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.