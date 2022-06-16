Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock Position Raised by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 381,440 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $78,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Veritex by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,253,000 after buying an additional 31,721 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Veritex by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,652 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $796,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

VBTX stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $30.24. 4,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,978. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $193,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,806.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Sughrue acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.52 per share, for a total transaction of $134,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,093.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

