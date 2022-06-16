Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$52.00 at National Bank Financial

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VET. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

VET stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.03. 156,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 37.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,906,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,004 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 312.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 935,659 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,012,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 887,943 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1,850.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 699,025 shares in the last quarter. 25.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

