Viberate Price Tops $0.0126 on Exchanges (VIB)

Viberate (VIB) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Viberate coin can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Viberate has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $735,030.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Viberate Profile

VIB is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,995,000 coins. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars.

