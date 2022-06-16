VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID) Trading Up 0.5%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.91 and last traded at $29.91. Approximately 3,405 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28.

Featured Stories

