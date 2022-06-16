VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) Trading Down 0.4%

VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.14 and last traded at $46.18. Approximately 21,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 51,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.32.

Get VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,549,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,250 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,505,000 after purchasing an additional 199,366 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,776,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,383,000 after purchasing an additional 91,689 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.